Clocktower lit up to show support for essential workers

From time to time, the lights at the Rotary Clock Tower in downtown Tillsonburg can change in honour of significant events.

Red for Remembrance Day, purple for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Last week, the Town of Tillsonburg announced the clock tower would be illuminated with blue lights to acknowledge “the tireless efforts of front-line health care providers, emergency service personnel and other essential workers.”

The blue lights will be illuminated from dusk to dawn.

“We want to honour and recognize the local heroes who have made sacrifices on a daily basis over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release.

“On behalf of Council and our entire corporate team, we are proud to light the clock tower in blue as a beacon of hope in this difficult time. It’s also a way to express the gratitude of a thankful community.”

The town said it continues to encourage all local residents to share in the responsibility for a safe community by following all public health guidelines.

“The province’s message is ‘Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives.’ As a community, we need to think of others and continue to make tough individual and collective sacrifices to help keep our community safe,” said Molnar.

Updated information related to the COVID-19 virus in Tillsonburg remains available anytime at www.tillsonburg.ca/covid19.