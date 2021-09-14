Chronic Migraine Fully Explained launches Sept. 18
Help for Headaches, a London-based headache and migraine charity that serves Ontario, is launching a new national book Chronic Migraine Fully Explained on Saturday, Sept. 18.
“Our organization is pleased to offer this specialty book that enjoyed contributions and medical critiques from headache neurologists and specialists – many of them from Ontario, and across Canada,” said Brent Lucas, Help for Headaches’ Executive Director, author, advocate, and researcher.
Chronic Migraine Fully Explained launches Sept. 18
“A new interactive website will also be launched that day that will display the new acute medicines, the book summary, table of contents, and order details. Neurologists claim that 1-2 per cent suffer from chronic migraine (CM).”
Lucas notes that written contributions to the book were volunteered.
Visit www.headache-help.org or email brent@helpforheadaches.org for more information.
What is chronic migraine? Chronic migraine is a distinct and severe neurological disorder in patients who have a history of migraine and suffer from headaches on 15 or more days per month for at least three months, with at least eight headache days being migraine.
International Classification of Headache Disorders (ICHD) uses the term to describe patients with frequent headaches believed to be biologically migrainous. The meaning of the term ‘chronic migraine’ has evolved over the last two decades, as it has steadily replaced earlier terminology such as ‘chronic daily headache’ and ‘transformed migraine.’
In the soon to be launched book Chronic Migraine Fully Explained, chapter one begins by discussion what exactly is a migraine? A headache neurologist from Toronto discusses over-the-counter medications and how CM evolves, and why some patients have not been properly diagnosed, etc.
Chapter two continues with medication overuse headache. Overuse of certain medications can exacerbate CM and therefore needs to be addressed early on in your treatment plan.
Chapter three discusses the role your primary care physician plays in managing your headache care. Chapter four gives an overview of Medicines specific for the treatment of Chronic Migraine. Chapter five focuses on behavioural and physical non-drug treatments that have shown some benefit when treating chronic migraines. Chapter six continues with non-drug treatments that have shown some evidence of success in the treatment of chronic migraine.
Other chapters cover barriers and roadblocks, co-morbidities that exist alongside chronic migraines, various online questionnaires and tests that help you communicate your symptoms to your health care provider, and exploring the topic of migraine as a disability.
Chronic Migraine Fully Explained can be purchased as a soft cover paperback ($19.30 + $7.00 S/H $26.30 total). Or get an emailed PDF for $15.
With any donation $35 or greater, you can get a combo pack – a soft cover book and PDF version.
“This book makes a terrific gift if you know of someone that suffers in silence,” says Lucas, who thanked those who contributed, researched, edited, financially supported the project, and additional volunteers.