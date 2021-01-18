Choose Kindness Movement shows compassion in Tillsonburg

Members of the Choose Kindness Movement in Tillsonburg dropped off flowers on doorsteps on the weekend, sharing a little happiness. (Submitted)

A new Choose Kindness Movement has started in Tillsonburg.

“There is so much divisiveness and negativity and we just wanted an outlet to create more positivity,” said Kelly Spencer, a member of the new group, recalling a conversation from a friend who asked Spencer if she knew any groups in the area helping local people in the community – either staff at Maple Manor or folks that can’t see family, single parents, or just people that are struggling or challenged during this time of pandemic.

Spencer said she did not know of any, but suggested they start one.

“We decided to just keep it small with a private Facebook group (created Dec. 31) and we invited people that we thought had similar vision, that they would want to put more positivity out there.

“It’s not Indigo Lounge,” Spencer stressed. “We’re a part of it, but it’s bigger than that. Really, it’s just giving each other ideas on things we can do that will help make the world a little happier.”

This past week, the group supplied soup and a homemade sweet treat to staff at Maple Manor, along with an encouraging note. Donations helped cover the costs.

The group also contacted Staples Tillsonburg to help them make inspirational laminated signs, which were put up on the weekend at Maple Manor, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Woodingford Lodge Tillsonburg. Other local businesses are also contributing to the Choose Kindness Movement.

Meals are being dropped off at retirement homes.

“We contacted a few groups such as Big Brothers Big Sisters to help out some families,” Spencer added. “And we are talking with the hospital now to get the staff there a hot lunch as well.”

Happy face flowers were delivered to people ‘to put a smile on their faces.’

“Our group is only a couple weeks old but we have been busy,” said Spencer, noting they have about 18 members now in a private, low key social media group.

“I feel like we’ve got a long ways to go because… perhaps we’re not all aware of the traumatic effects of this last year, that I think will linger. I think our goal is to be another side of the coin, another option of things to do or to feel.

“It’s kind of our goal to people who might be feeling the burnout of this past year. Some are worse than others.”

