Choose Kindness Movement shows compassion in Tillsonburg

A new Choose Kindness Movement has started in Tillsonburg.

“There is so much divisiveness and negativity and we just wanted an outlet to create more positivity,” said Kelly Spencer, a member of the new group, recalling a conversation from a friend who asked Spencer if she knew any groups in the area helping local people in the community – either staff at Maple Manor or folks that can’t see family, single parents, or just people that are struggling or challenged during this time of pandemic.

Spencer said she did not know of any, but suggested they start one.

“We decided to just keep it small with a private Facebook group (created Dec. 31) and we invited people that we thought had similar vision, that they would want to put more positivity out there.

“It’s not Indigo Lounge,” Spencer stressed. “We’re a part of it, but it’s bigger than that. Really, it’s just giving each other ideas on things we can do that will help make the world a little happier.”