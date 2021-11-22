Celebrating Tillsonburg’s hockey heritage

Tillsonburg has much to be proud of when it comes to hockey.

In his remarks at the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour opening ceremonies at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Saturday morning, Mayor Stephen Molnar noted Tillsonburg is the hometown of Colin Campbell, NHL executive vice-president and director of hockey operations, and his son Gregory Campbell, a winner of the Stanley Cup in 2011 (Colin reached the Stanley Cup finals in 1982).

It was the hockey home for Gary Green, who at the age of 26 in 1978-79 became the youngest coach in NHL history … and Harley Hotchkiss, former co-owner of the Calgary Flames and chairman of the NHL’s board of governors from 1995-2007… and Eddie Oatman, who won the Stanley Cup in 1912 and had a 29-year professional hockey career.

The Town of Tillsonburg, now approaching its 150 th year in 2022, was also home to The Livvies basketball team, who represented Canada at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Molnar noted.

Tillsonburg’s Kinsmen Memorial Arena was built in 1949, replacing the town’s first arena (the 1902-1927 Barkley Brothers Electric Rink), and Gerry Livingston was actively involved in raising community funds to build the Memorial Arena.

In 2003, said Molnar, the Memorial arena was renovated with participation and fundraising support from the It’s for Everyone Revitalization committee. One of the fundraisers featured Ron MacLean and Don Cherry.

In 2017, the Tillsonburg Kinsmen Club was host to an NHL 100 event, which also included MacLean as a keynote speaker.