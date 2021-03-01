Celebrate International Women’s Day with Annandale National Historic Site

Article content

Annandale National Historic Site will be celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with a virtual tea.

The deadline to sign up for the online ‘Tea Party in a Box’ was set for Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m. The $12 (plus tax) cost covers all the supplies for the tea, which includes a craft and a game of online trivia.

“We’ve always done a Women’s Day event,” said Patricia Phelps, Manager of Culture & Heritage/Curator, recalling many luncheons and teas held over the last two decades.

It typically sells out, she said, and its popularity made it an annual event.

“Women’s Day has proven to be very popular in the past, but of course with the current COVID safety restrictions we are not able to have an in-person event this year.”

They are hoping the virtual event will also be successful.

“It’s something people can tap into, they don’t have to miss Women’s Day because of COVID. We’re still doing our annual event, we’re just doing it differently. We’re very exited to do it virtually with this idea of Tea Party in a Box, and so thankful for Sobeys and its donation of individual decadent treats that you can get for your tea party.”