On a Tuesday night in late July, volunteers from Purrfect Companions of Norfolk rescued four kittens in just over two hours.

The first two kittens, estimated to be five to six weeks old, were found along the side of a road. They were underweight, hungry and had dirty ears and runny eyes. They may have been dumped there but rescuers didn’t know for sure.

Cat rescue group sees increased numbers of animals in need

The third kitten was about four weeks old. It also had runny eyes and was hungry.

The fourth kitten was in bad shape – dehydrated, underweight and anemic. Three ticks were removed from the kitten and botfly larvae were in her neck. The kitten died at a veterinarian’s office where it had been taken to receive treatment.

“Some days start off somewhat normal, then in a moment’s notice rescue is in high gear,” said Brenda Cameron, president of Purrfect Companions, which on its website bills itself as a “group of local citizens that have come together to help the many stray cats and kittens in the area.”

“The only thing on our mind at that point is saving the precious little life before us.”

The other three kittens rescued that night are doing well, eating and drinking normally, said volunteer Vicky Lachine.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when you see them abandoned like that,” said Lachine. “It’s very sad and it happens and so frequently”

Funded by donations, Purrfect Companions runs a cat and kitten shelter on Brantford Road in Delhi. More than 80 volunteers help rescue and care for stray felines and prepare them for adoption. Currently, about 480 cats and kittens are being cared for at the shelter and in foster homes.