Car show 'just like old times, but with masks'

Nick Green of Ridgeville could be seen buffing the fenders of his 2014 Scion FRS at the Summer Showdown car show in Simcoe on Aug. 7.

His car was among about 125 vehicles on display inside the Aud at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds.

Green has heavily modified his tuner car since he bought it brand new for about $30,000, but said he couldn’t estimate how much money he’s put into it since.

“I try not to keep track of those things, because then you start to regret everything,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t think you could ever say you’re finished. You always want to change some things. Maybe in the future I’ll do an engine swap.”

Green’s gleaming black, low-to-the-ground ride features a wide body kit, air-ride set up with tank and dual compressors that enable him to raise and lower the car.

“I don’t have to worry about speed bumps,” he said. “A lot of people like to drive super-low, which is pretty crazy. One bump could ruin everything.”

He took his car to a show in New Brunswick in July, but said plans to go to American events are still on hold.

Green said he especially likes coming to Summer Showdown in Simcoe because it also features camping on Friday and Saturday night.

“We all come out here mostly to gather, have a good time, and camp. It’s nice to get back into shows, especially after last year when everyone stayed at home and couldn’t do anything. I know all my friends are super-excited to be back out.”

Show organizer Kristine Hill of Selkirk was ecstatic with the turnout of owners wanting to show their vehicles.

“We’re full and can’t get any more in here,” she said, noting that the show has been held indoors at the Aud for the last 14 years. “The first two years I held this show it was outdoors, and it rained like the Dickens both days. When you put the time, effort and money into a show, you don’t want to plan an event that’s going to get rained out.”