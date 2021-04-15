Capturing Eden holds Tillsonburg grand opening

Because every store basically pays the same amount of money to get wholesale product from The Ontario Cannabis Store (a crown corporation), everyone starts on a level playing field.

“One of the key components for our strategy has always been working in smaller communities. And trying to be first… first opened.”

The cannabis dispensary industry, still in its infancy in the province, has been growing fast with upwards of 400-plus stores in Ontario, open or soon to open, said Kane.

“We’re still doing very well here for today’s grand opening,” he nodded.

It’s a bit more challenging opening a store during a provincial COVID-19 lockdown, said Jason Kane of Tillsonburg, Capturing Eden’s Regional Executive Manager for the Southwestern Ontario region, but business was steady Saturday.

“Where you stand out as a business owner is what do I want to charge? What is it I want to make profit-wise?

“So then it really comes down to quality of your staff, how do you treat your customers? The customer experience. That’s what is going to keep them coming back, so those are the things we try to focus on – and competitive pricing. Competitive pricing is always the issue… so in all of our locations we make sure we stay competitive.”

The newly renovated 52 Simcoe Street location, when the lockdown is lifted, includes a large showroom. All the cannabis and accessories are behind a locked vault.

To purchase cannabis products using curb-side pickup, customers of legal age first visit the Capturing Eden website (capturingeden.com/cannabis) to view the menu. Orders can be made online or by calling (519-718-2626).

“They pre-order, come here, we have their order ready. We check their ID and they pay at the door. They have to show ID – everyone has to carry it, so we ask everyone for ID, no matter the age.”

The clientele base varies in age, and is starting to include more from the over 55 demographic, he said.

“We have quite a few who are over 55 that are very interested in the CBD (cannabidiol) – the benefits of CBD – the beverages now, and the oils (tinctures), and the edibles.”

Juanita Livingston is ROL (owner of the retail operator’s licence) for Capturing Eden, which opened its first stores in Haliburton and Owen Sound in September 2020, then Simcoe (Feb. 17, 2021).

More stores will be opened May 17 (Hagersville and Minden) and May 24 (Delhi).

Three more new locations are expected to open in Port Burwell, Turkey Point, Burford within 60-90 days.

“My job has been to grow their business,” said Kane. “So I’ve been out hunting, negotiating, getting leases, getting properties.”

Kane’s sister, Tiffany Liberty, is Capturing Eden’s Retail Manager for Simcoe and Tillsonburg.

