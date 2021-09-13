Cam Fam Creations makes it easy to ‘bake from scratch’

Cam Fam Creations, based in Tillsonburg, has been a regular Tillsonburg Farmers Market vendor for the last four years selling handcrafted soup and dessert mixes.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sarah Cameron created the dry ingredient recipes after doing research on the internet.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cam Fam Creations makes it easy to ‘bake from scratch’ Back to video

“They’re great because kids can do it themselves,” said Cameron. “My daughter loves them actually. That’s kind of how it actually got started. My daughter always wanted to bake, and it would just make a big mess. So I thought, ‘there’s got to be an easier way.’ So this is nice and easy, kids can do it themselves.

“They make a nice gift, too. It’s something different.”

Cam Fam Creations sells soup mixes, which need water (and optional meat) to make a pot of soup.

She also has dessert mixes which only need eggs, butter and vanilla for simple ‘from scratch’ baking.

“Nice and simple, for sure,” said Cameron, noting baking directions come with each $5 package.

“There’s cookies (salted caramel or chocolate chip), walnut brownies, and energy bites…”

The Tillsonburg Farmers Market is open Saturday mornings, 8-12, on Bridge Street next to the Station Arts Centre.

cabbott@postmedia.com