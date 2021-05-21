Bylaw enforcement to be reduced this summer in Norfolk

Article content

Residents of lakeshore areas of Norfolk may be disappointed this summer with the level of bylaw enforcement they receive.

The emphasis on social distancing and crowd control during the pandemic summer of 2020 translated into a significant increase in the number of bylaw officers Norfolk County sent into the field.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bylaw enforcement to be reduced this summer in Norfolk Back to video

The state-of-emergency that existed at the time gave the municipality the authority to suspend collective agreements and deploy bylaw personnel in high-priority areas during evenings and on weekends.

At the May 18 meeting of Norfolk council, Mayor Kristal Chopp said that’s unlikely to happen going forward because the labour-management environment at Governor Simcoe Square has changed significantly.

“The reason you were able to get coverage last year – at least for the majority of (the summer) – is because – you will recall – the Premier (Doug Ford) had suspended particular components of the collective agreement. That’s no longer in place for this summer.