Butterflyway gardens are ‘seeds of hope’ for Monarch butterflies

When Susan Rumble moved to Tillsonburg from Manitoulin Island a year ago to be closer to family, spending time together with her 10-year-old granddaughter Paige was high on her priority list.

Regularly, Rumble would receive the David Suzuki Foundation newsletter and read about the Butterflyway Project and the need for volunteers. When her granddaughter said she would like to be involved, Rumble was pleased to have a special project to share with Paige.

Rumble says it was important to instill the importance of Suzuki’s work. It would be fun spending time together working with nature and learning about the environment, and at the same time forming a special bond between them.

Loaded with youthful enthusiasm and energy, Paige created an invitation to give out at her school, but then the school went online due to the pandemic. The word was out though and the public awareness for the Monarch butterflies had started.