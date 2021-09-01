Brownsville coordinates community day with firefighter open house

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

One of the highlights is the open house at the South-West Oxford Fire & Emergency Services’ Brownsville station on Culloden Line.

“The Brownsville firefighters usually have their open house in June, and they show people around, but unfortunately Covid stopped that,” said Brownsville’s Lavern Zietsoff.

On Sept. 4, the firefighters will be open their doors to the public for an open house next to the community centre starting at 7 a.m.

“They’re going to have refreshments and they’re going to serve hot dogs for a small donation,” said Zietsoff. “If people want to give, they can. If they don’t, they’ll still get a hot dog.

“The firefighters are really great, they let the kids get up in the machines. It’s kind of a fun day for everybody.”

There will be no boot drive this year, but if you’ve got a hankering for hot dogs, they will be serving them bright and early.

“They said they’re going to start that early – they’ll have them going (at 7 a.m.). I said, ‘hot dogs for breakfast?’”

Funds raised will go to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

“The firefighters, men and women, really do a lot for the community. We have to thank them very much because they look after it really well.”

There will also be a craft/vendor show at the Brownsville Community Centre from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring two food trucks outside in the parking lot, and many vendors inside and outside. So make sure you stop by after or before visiting the fire station.

On the same day, Saturday, Sept. 4, Brownsville residents will be putting things out for sale – also at 7 a.m.