Brooks Academy of Dance 'ecstatic' to be back

Dance can be enjoyed virtually, but it is’t the same as ‘in person’ dancing and instruction at Brooks Academy of Dance in Tillsonburg.

“Our competitive students started back in July and we’re going to be fully open and running Sept. 8,” said Brittany Brooks, co-owner of B.A.D., noting that about 30 from the competitive team have been dancing in August.

“They are so happy to be back. My staff, we’re just ecstatic to be in this classroom physically with them. The social aspect has been such a huge part that we’ve all missed. It’s been so nice to get back into the swing of things.”

Online Zoom classes helped them stay connected after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the in-person classes “are so welcoming, and so fun,” said Brooks. “The kids missed it and so did the teachers.”

Like all businesses, Brooks Academy of Dance has a long list of safety measures that will be observed during the re-opening.

“Masks are mandatory in our common areas and optional in our dance rooms,” said Brooks. “We are temperature screening before they go into the classrooms – that’s just an extra precaution on our end. We are sanitizing and cleaning each room between every class.”

Classes range from 45 minutes for recreational levels and to 60 to 90 minutes.

“Essentially for us, the instructors are responsible for their own rooms,” she said. “We made the schedule so that instructors have the same room all night. Our class times this year are quite different because we’ve tried to stagger start times.”

Classes sizes have been reduced and box areas have been taped inside the dance rooms for the stationary elements.

“So kids have a good understanding of spatial awareness.”

The big change, however, is limiting parents in the studio.

“As of right now, dancers that are four and older, no parent is to come into the studio at all,” said Brooks. “So that’s an extra precaution again on our end. Technically, I believe we are allowed 50 spectators in the building but we just feel that it’s going to get way too tight in there if we have a lot of parents. So dancers that are three-and-under, they are allowed to have one parent or guardian come inside the building, with them, with a mask. For four-and-older we ask that parents drop off and pick up, that way we have a lot less traffic (inside the studio).”

She said registration, so far, has been good, especially in the younger programs.

“Online registration caps the class for me, so once the class is full, it closes the class off and starts a wait list. That’s us being proactive.”

After communicating with a few competitions, Brooks said they are hopeful for next spring.

“It’s looking like it could be a lot different than we’re used to. Some competitions are looking at blocking studios at the same time. So, for example, we (B.A.D.) would come in Saturday from 9 to 11, do our routines and then leave. And then the next studio.

Brooks Academy of Dance is also considering having only one parent allowed inside the theatre, and only when their child is dancing. Change rooms are going to be separated rather than a massive change room for everybody. They’re looking at how to separate studios in their own area.

“So I’m impressed,” said Brooks. “Under the circumstances competitions are doing their best to have a few plans in place. And that is not easy in this day and age.”

