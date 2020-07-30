Broadway TSB plans to expand Sobeys plaza

Tillsonburg Council approved-in-principle a site-specific zone change on a lot at 678-680 Broadway in north Tillsonburg to permit a wider range of commercial uses on the property.

Businesses already on the lot are Sobeys, Anytime Fitness, Subway and Pioneer gas station.

Broadway TSB Inc. plans to build two new 10,000 square foot multi-tenant plaza-style commercial buildings, at the northern and southern areas of the current parking lot.

The following uses have been requested to be permitted include athletic/dance instruction studio, dollar store, electronics store, eye wear or hearing device store, financial advisor (excluding banks), florist, insurance broker, nutritional supplements store, pet food store, pharmacy, photo or artist studio, education firm, real estate office, specialty sporting goods outlet and travel agent.

No new tenants have been confirmed yet for the site.

Impact studies have been conducted, said Eric Gilbert, Oxford County’s senior planner at Monday’s Council planning meeting, to the satisfaction of the town and county that the type and size of the development proposed is warranted.

“The study concluded that the 20,000 square feet can be supported by population growth,” said Gilbert. “The retail market impact study also indicated that the site will function more as a neighbourhood shopping centre, specifically due to the number of new developments in the northern area of town.”

The studies anticipated no negative impact to the downtown.

Mark Renaud, Executive Director Tillsonburg BIA, said the BIA supported the application for a phased in expansion at the 678-680 Broadway property.

“We have no concerns with this, we are very excited to help be part of the progress in the municipality,” said Renaud.

“I think, more than anything, that demonstrates the inclusive nature of the community, always finding creative and partnered solutions where there may have potentially been some frustrations, so thank you all for that,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar.

“I welcome and support the resolution,” Molnar added. “There’s an irony in that we’re still a small urban environment but we gain so much by working together. The uniqueness of our downtown remains strong – and needs to remain strong. It needs to remain the key, vital strength of our community. But geographically the distance from Sobeys to Kelsey’s versus the time it takes to get from Kelsey’s down to Hurley’s is negligibly different. So we find ways to attract, to bring solid investment, based on facts and also based on quality people, and I think the BIA (and the applicant) are just another example of that.”

