Bridge repairs will partly close Lynn Valley Trail for two weeks

Construction season isn’t just for roads.

The Lynn Valley Trail between Port Dover and Simcoe will be partially closed from March 29 to April 16 for its own construction project.

The trail will be closed between Ireland Road and Decou Road for repairs and upgrading to the bridge approaches on the Robinson and Burt Bridges.

Gamble Excavating and Haulage of Port Dover are undertaking the improvements over those three weeks.

Gamble will begin moving construction material for the project onto the trail the week of March 22.

As of March 29, the trail entrances will be fenced off and signs posted about the closure.

Helen Wagenaar, president of the Lynn Valley Trail Association, says the construction will require the organization to close that section of the trail to all public use while the work is being done, from March 29 to April 16.

Since 1993 the LVTA has acted as caretaker for the 10 km Lynn Valley Trail along a former CNR rail line. The Lynn Valley Trail connects the business districts of Port Dover and Simcoe.

“The LVTA thanks everyone in advance for their patience, understanding and cooperation during this construction closure,” said Wagenaar in a media release.