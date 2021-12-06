Booster shot eligibility expands to 50-plus

Southwestern Public Health will expand eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to those who are 50 and older starting Dec. 13.

The boosters will be available at participating pharmacies and primary care offices as well as public health operated Mass Immunization Clinics in Woodstock and St. Thomas, as well as select Wednesdays in Tillsonburg.

To receive your booster (third dose), you must be 24 weeks (six months) past your second dose.

Starting on Dec. 13, Oxford and Elgin County residents can book online at www.covidvaccinelm.ca. If you have a problem booking online, call 1-800-922-0096 extension 9 for assistance.

Southwestern Public Health reported a COVID-19 related death on Monday, Dec. 6, a male in his 70s from Elgin County, the 101 st death in the Oxford-Elgin region.

Last week the health unit reported three COVID-19 related deaths – a female from Elgin in her 70s on Friday, on Thursday an Elgin female in her 50s, and on Nov. 29, a female in her 80s from Elgin County.

Thames Valley District School Board reported seven new cases on Friday, including Straffordville PS and South Ridge PS, and an outbreak at a London elementary school. Current outbreak schools include Glendale HS and St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

There were 85 new weekend COVID-19 cases reported in the Southwestern Public Health region on Monday. Confirmed ongoing cases were 202, including 38 in Tillsonburg, 37 in Woodstock and 55 in St. Thomas. Aylmer (27) and Norwich Township (14) were also in double digits Monday.

As of Dec. 5, 79.1 per cent of those five and older had received one dose and 75.4 per cent two doses of vaccine. Provincially, 84.8 per cent of those five and older had one doses, 80.6 per cent two doses.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, 30.2 per cent of the active cases were under the age of 20 as of Monday.

There were 12 COVID-19 related SWPH residents hospitalized in the region Monday, with four in the ICU.

An outbreak was declared at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas where five residents and six staff have had COVID-19.