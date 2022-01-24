Book your third-dose appointments in Oxford, Elgin: Lock

Although COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, dropping in Oxford and Elgin counties, 51 people were in the hospital in the region on Monday, including 10 in intensive care.

Southwestern Public Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in a three-day period (from people tested) Friday to Sunday and 803 active cases in the region, including 61 in Tillsonburg.

“Likewise our weekly per cent positivity fell,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock, “from 24.5 per cent the first week of January to 18.5 per cent the second week of January. Another good sign.”

However, the number of deaths in the region (since March 2020) is now 132, including a woman in her 70s Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock and a man in his 80s from Oxford last week and two deaths on Monday – one man in his 80s from Oxford and an Elgin man in his 60s.

Nineteen long-term institutional facilities in the region had active outbreaks as of Monday, including Tillsonburg Retirement Residence declared Dec. 29 and Maple Manor Jan. 18, which reported 16 staff cases and three residents. Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll and St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital also reported outbreaks last week.

“I want to recognize our partners in these sectors who are working tirelessly to keep our most vulnerable residents safe,” said Lock.

The health unit is now offering fourth doses to people in long-term care settings

Last week Ontario Health provided new data on COVID-19 cases following vaccination (break-through cases). Omicron has led to many break-through cases, and people with one, two and even three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been reported.