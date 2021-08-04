Six years ago Charlotte Bolton wrote and composed Strong, a song she played live during the Summer Daze concert series in Tillsonburg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Bolton, who was soon to be 12, said at the time that she wrote the song for “people who don’t believe they can do stuff, because maybe people have told them so before…”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bolton will compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games Back to video

Her song still resonates today. Bolton, now 18, is a Canadian Paralympic athlete and will be competing in discus and shot put at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, August 27 – September 5 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee and Athletics Canada announced on Friday that 16 athletes will represent Canada in track and field events, including Bolton who is the youngest team member.

“The truth is, I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life,” said Bolton, who holds three national F41 records, in a Paralympic Committee release. “As soon as I was told that the Paralympics were delayed until 2021, I had it in my head that I was going to go. There was no way I would have made it with the level I was at in 2020, but I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into improving this year to qualify even though the original plan was Paris, not Tokyo. It’s really gratifying to see that the hard work I, my coaches, and all the other people supporting me have put in pay off in the end.

“I’m fairly new to this sport, but I’ve worked really hard. I guess hard work pays off.”

Since the late June Canadian Paralympic Track and Field Trials in Montreal, Bolton has been training at home in Tillsonburg and with the Woodstock Legion Athletic Club. Last weekend she competed at provincials.