Bolton receives FACE grant to help cover training, travel costs

Tillsonburg’s Charlotte Bolton, 18, who will be competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games later this month (Aug. 24 – Sept. 5) in F41 shot put and discus, has joined one of the ‘most prestigious athletic clubs in Canada.’

Bolton was recently named one of 55 up-and-coming Canadian athletes from both summer and winter sports selected by Petro-Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Coaching Association of Canada to receive a 2021 Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence (FACE) Program grant.

The FACE program supports up-and-coming athletes when they need it most – when they are striving to represent Canada at Olympic or Paralympic Games, but don’t yet qualify for full government funding. Recipients are selected based on potential. The funding is courtesy of Petro-Canada.

Athletes and their coaches are awarded $10,000 ($5,000 directly to the athlete and $5,000 to their coach) to help athletes and their families with expenses like equipment and competition and training travelling.

This is Bolton’s second time receiving money from the FACE program. She also received some funding from Ontario’ Quest for Gold program.

Not for profit organization CanFund (canadianathletesnow.ca) recently announced they will be giving Bolton $6,000.

“We believe in giving people the opportunity to succeed,” says the CanFund website. “Our athletes compete for Canada. Our CAN Fund Donors make sure they CAN.”

Bolton, who has a form of Dwarfism, first tried the sport of discus at a Give It A Try event in Guelph when she was 11 years old.

A year earlier, competing at the 2013 World Dwarf Games in Michigan, discus had been replaced by ‘frisbee toss’ for her age category. She won 12 medals that year.