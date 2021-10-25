Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Big Night In

Did you miss the Big Bothers Big Sisters of Oxford County’s ‘Big Night In – Oxford’s Got Talent’ online show on Saturday?

You can still watch it on both YouTube (BBBS Big Night In 2021 on the BBBS of Oxford YouTube channel) and Facebook where the two-hour 54-minute program was live-streamed.

Presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, the second Big Night In, Oxford’s Got Talent replaced the former Big Night Out Charity Ball traditionally held in Woodstock.

Saturday night’s virtual show was hosted by Woodstock comedian (and America’s Got Talent semifinalist) Greg Morton, who brought some of his best acts to the stage.

Guest judges Laurie Schultz, Dan Henry and Mike Crabbe, selected their top three picks from the talented dancer, singer, musician, magician and more performances.

Viewers had the opportunity to vote for their own Top 3 for the People’s Choice Awards.

Look for a short feature story on former Little Brother Jim Clendenning from Tillsonburg (around one hour, nine minutes).

During the evening, BBBS took donations online and by phone. Donations are still accepted online at oxford.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate/

All funds raised through Big Night In, Oxford’s Got Talent stay in Oxford County, going directly to support mentoring programs and services that are offered at no cost to young people and their families.