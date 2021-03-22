Big Brother match marks 50 years of mentoring, family, friendship

Article content

Fifty years ago, a friendship began in Oxford County, leading to two families to be changed, connected and loved.

Omer (Jerry) Foisy, a barber in Thamesford, was speaking with a customer when his customer started speaking about a new mentoring program in the area called Big Brothers. He thought Omer might be a good fit to mentor a boy who had lost his father.

After speaking with his wife Kathy, as they were parents to two young girls, Omer decided to sign up.

That boy, Jim Clendenning, became involved in the Big Brother program at the encouragement of his mother after his father died. His siblings were all grown and away at school, building their own lives, so it was just him and his mom at home.

Omer and Jim were matched on March 21, 1971.

The two built a quick friendship, from playing chess to fishing, and Jim riding his bike 30 minutes to visit Omer while he cut hair in the barbershop.

Jim, now living in Tillsonburg, speaks fondly about the impact Omer had on his life as a role model, and how he had the opportunity to do things he likely wouldn’t have done or tried otherwise. Their relationship matured from Big Brother and Little Brother, to friends, and now to family.