Bench helps recognize victims, survivors of crime in Oxford County

A new memorial bench has been installed near Gibson House at Lake Lisgar in Tillsonburg to recognize victims and survivors of crime.

An official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony was held Nov. 24, celebrating courage and renewing commitment.

“I’d like to thank everybody for joining us here to recognize national Victims and Survivors of Crime Awareness Week (Nov. 22-28),” said Jeremy Gofton, executive director of Victim Services of Oxford County.

“We need to celebrate the courage that it takes to be a survivor, and as a group we need to renew our commitment to the victims of our county,” he said.

“To be a victim is to know fear, know shock, anger, confusion, and quite possibly grief. To be a survivor is to feel the fallout of all those emotions, while clinging to the guiding light of reconciliation. And every victim’s path to this point is unique, and it’s not always direct. Some may live with the scars of being a victim for years and years to come, but this journey is not one they need to go alone. Our community is strong. Our community is connected. And our community cares. So no individual, no victim, should be left behind.

“This memorial bench is placed here to recognize victims and survivors of crime. This location embodies the serenity necessary and so vital to the recovery process. Also, I think that the lake truly symbolizes what it means to reflect and to recover.”

“What you just said was so eloquent, so profound, so inspirational,” said Oxford OPP Inspector Anthony Hymers.

“Our detachment values the relationship that we have with Victim Services,” he said. “We have a role to play with the victims in the terms that we do the investigations, we support the victims from the outset, but it’s your organization that takes that long term approach and supports that person from the time that we hand that individual over to you until the time that they go through the court process. And that is so valued because you have the expertise, you have the capacity to support these people in ways that we as an organization can’t.”

“Through education and commitment and working with our community partners, that’s how we take a little step that will ultimately create momentum where we’re more inclusive on identifying those scars and that healing process,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar.

Molnar noted Victim Service’s vision, ‘We are here to help people helping people work in partnership with our community.’

“So often it is all about people helping people,” said Molnar. “It’s not always about bricks and mortar and building this or that, but also about listening, identifying and working together, and in this case to help survivors and those who have been most drastically impacted as victims of crime.

“So as we dedicate and look forward to the reflection during the Victims and Survivors of Crime Awareness Week, again, it’s an honour to be here representing the community of Tillsonburg.”

“I would like to recognize the Department of Justice of Canada for their generous support to make this memorial bench possible,” said Gofton.

“We placed this memorial bench here at Lake Lisgar for several reasons. One, we believe that this location embodies the serenity so essential to the healing process. As well, I think that the lake symbolizes the reflection necessary for recovery. And finally, it’s a very central location, so I believe it will create a lot of awareness within our community for victims of crime and the impacts of crime, the survivors, and also for the community of support that we have here and all of the partners within Oxford County.”

A memorial bench would also be dedicated in Woodstock, Gofton said.

cabbott@postmedia.com