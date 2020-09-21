Belkerke Farm and Orchard plans to become a destination

Evan and Jessica VanMoerkerke have big plans for Belkerke Farm and Orchard.

“My parents (Eric and Carol VanMoerkerke) bought M&R Orchards for the farm in March, and we’ve been managing it and running the orchards,” said Evan, adding that roughly 70 acres of the 100-acre farm is workable land farmed by Willow Hawk Farms.

The property, west of Tillsonburg on Highway 3, has about nine acres of orchard trees. That’s down from about 50 acres in 1997.

“We’re happy with that,” he said. “We only wanted a hobby farm – there are a lot of other opportunities on it. We don’t need to be a big wholesale orchard, we’d rather just do small farmers markets.”

They have both short and long-term goals, and making it a ‘destination’ is the ultimate plan.

“Definitely enjoying the challenge,” said Jessica, noting the farm’s name, Belkerke, is a marriage of their family names – Bell and VanMoerkerke.

“The business is a labour of love – a marriage of two people – Bell, my last name, ‘kerke’ from his last name.”

A logo was created and they picked up their first Belkerke T-shirts last Friday.

Belkerke has had a booth at the Tillsonburg Farmers Market for the last couple of weeks, and they plan to be there Saturday mornings until the end of October as long as they have fresh apples and cider.

This fall they will also have self-serve sales on the property.

Long-term plans include an airbnb they are currently renovating, which could open by late December.

“It should be,” said Jessica, noting the soybean, corn and apple harvests “and everything else” have been keeping them busy.

“We want to make it a farm that people can come to,” said Evan. “Our goal – part of our future plans – is to do a U-Pick farm. So with the airbnb, the U-pick, and Jess’ wedding rentals…”

Jessica and Evan, who married last September, also have plans to operate a wedding venue.

“Our plan was to build a wedding venue at my parents’ place (in Springford) and to operate that as my full-time job,” said Jessica. “So we purchased the rental stuff to be able to offer that at ‘The Wedding Barn.’”

Those plans did not come to fruition for a variety of reasons, but it’s a dream they hope to pursue at Belkerke.

“In the short term, we’re hoping to turn the store front in the building into a small scale venue for wedding showers, baby showers, birthdays so that we can still start the rental business,” said Evan. “We have everything for Jess to start planning.

“We have a lot of big plans for the property. Luckily, my parents saw the potential in the farm and saw what we can do with it. They’re pretty confident we can make it a successful business.”

In the orchard Belkerke has about 10 different apple varieties. Earlier this month they were picking Paula Reds, Ginger Golds, Red Elstar, and Red Prince.

“Basically every week we have new varieties coming on,” said Evan. “We have a few rows of Honeycrisps, Ambrosias, and lots of Galas, which is nice because those are a popular apple. Mutsu is also a big one. So we have a little bit of everything.”

