Beach volleyball flourishes at Mile High Courts

Volleyball players got that experience this summer at Mile High Courts, north of Tillsonburg on Airport Road.

The weekly competitive league finished its season Sept. 15 playing for the Mile High Cup. Sinke sourced out parts for the inaugural trophy and assembled it for championship night.

“We’ve just got to make do with things we find, but we try to make a really cool environment with the music and the speeches and the community. It’s just supposed to be fun,” he said.

Outdoor lighting even makes it possible to play night games. They even have bleachers.

Sinke and his wife Ellen have four children and they do much of the work at Mile High Courts, cleaning the courts, doing the lines, cleaning washrooms.

“They’re out here all the time playing – they were out here four times a week,” said Sinke. “There’s a group of (Tillsonburg area) kids that come out almost every night, maybe five to 10 kids that I see regularly.”

Mile High Courts has been almost 12 years in the making.

“It started off small with just two courts,” said Sinke. “We would have birthday parties, family functions, church picnics and that kind of stuff, and it was just for fun, something for people to do. We also had a couple buck and doe volleyball tournaments here.”

Eventually they found two courts were not enough, so they added a third.

“After the third one went in we had a house fire and we needed fill for around the house,” he said. “So we took the dirt from here and we put the fourth sand court in – that would have been five years ago. Then this past year we put in this fifth court – the artificial turf came out of an old stadium.