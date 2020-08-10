Beach at Turkey Point becomes more accessible

Turkey Point beach is now more accessible.

A beach wheelchair, designed for land and water use, has been added to Turkey Point Provincial Park.

“Beaches can be an accessibility challenge for park visitors using walkers or wheelchairs. Because of the soft sand, wheels and legs of walkers can sink in, making them tough to maneuver,” Jeff Pickersgill, superintendent at the park, said in an email.

“As part of Ontario Parks commitment to making parks as accessible as possible, many parks already offer beach wheelchairs to help ensure all visitors have the opportunity to explore our provinces parks.”

The beach wheelchair can be rented out for the duration of a day visit at the park. A small refundable deposit is required before rental in case any damages are caused.

“The response from the public has been very positive. On (Aug. 7), we announced the introduction of this new initiative on our social media pages,” said Pickersgill. “Our posting has reached approximately 90,000 people and has been shared close to 900 times. We hope this inspires people, organizations and businesses to think more about accessibility and take measures to reduce barriers wherever possible.”

Pickersgill said using the beach wheelchair is similar to using a regular wheelchair, and a helper is required for its use. It is also being sanitized between uses.

“We would like to remind park visitors to always practise water safety when visiting our parks. Lifeguards are not present on our beaches. Parents, children are your responsibility. We always recommend that children and non-swimmers wear a PFD and one is included in our beach wheelchair rental.”

For more information or to reserve the chair for your visit call 519-426-3239.

A beach wheelchair is also available at Long Point Provincial Park.