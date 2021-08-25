Battle against phragmites seeing some victory at Long Point

Long-legged wading birds have returned to the Big Creek Marsh, as have kayakers along the shoreline on the opposite side of the Long Point Causeway in Long Point Bay.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

More important, open water and distant horizons are visible from the road allowance for the first time in many years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Battle against phragmites seeing some victory at Long Point Back to video

It’s a return to normal that feels unusual due to long years of encroachment by phragmites, an invasive species that threatened to turn the Long Point Biosophere Reserve into a dense, tall- reed monoculture.

“We’re seeing a resurgence in native vegetation and a regeneration of wildlife habitat,” Brett Norman, invasive species program manager for the Nature Conservancy of Canada and a contact person for the Long Point Phragmites Action Alliance, said this week.

Getting the upper hand on phragmites has been a multi-year effort. Once wildlife biologists and others with an interest in wetland habitat sounded the alarm more than five years ago, knocking back the aggressive intruder has been a top priority.

To date, the phragmites alliance has treated more than 1,400 hectares of critical wetland in the Long Point area that has traditionally supported a wide variety of plant, animal, fish and bird species, Norman said. He estimates there is another 1,400 hectares to go before the job is substantially complete.

With the tall reed under control in most areas of Long Point and Turkey Point, the focus has shifted to eradicating phragmites along the banks of Big Creek. Eradication also continues in the area of Long Point along its northern exposure to Long Point Bay.

The main problem with phragmites is its density and the speed with which it spreads.