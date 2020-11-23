Barn fires total $450,000 in losses

No injuries were reported in a North Walsingham fire on Nov. 18.

Several barns at the North Walsingham South Walsingham Townline Road property were damaged, with boats, cars, SUVs, camping trailers and farm equipment being lost as a result.

At around 9:50 a.m. police and fire responded to the call about a large fire. Firefighters from the Delhi, Courtland, Langton, Fairground, Port Rowan, and St. Williams stations responded.

“The only good news out of this tragic situation is that there were absolutely no injuries,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video on social media.

The estimated damage caused to the buildings and their contents $450,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This is the fourth significant fire in Norfolk County since the weekend. On Saturday morning crews responded to a kitchen fire in Simcoe, on Tuesday morning a house fire in Windham, and on Tuesday night a house fire in Port Dover.

For more information on how your home or farm can be safe from fire, contact the fire prevention bureau at 519 426 4115 ext. 2423 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit the website at norfolkcountyfire.ca.