Aylmer apple producer invests $4 million to expand sales in competitive market

A family-run apple farm near Aylmer has spent $4 million to upgrade with a new packing line and storage facility, a move the owners say will help them expand sales across Southwestern Ontario in a hugely competitive industry.

Vermeer Orchards, which grows apples on nearly 140 acres (57 hectares) just south of Aylmer, has invested $3 million in automation to boost packing and processing and an additional $1 million in storage.

“We’ve always sold (apples) wholesale and relied on other people to help us with selling our products,” said Christine Vermeer, co-owner and sales manager of the farm.

“In order for our company to grow, we decided that an investment in such equipment was necessary to make that next step. By offering a service where we can grow, store and pack the apples, that gave us an edge.”

Vermeer’s doubled its storage in size and introduced the new packing line last month, just in time for peak harvest season, which typically runs through October.

Before the upgrade, staff would bag the apples by hand and the business used a third party to process and distribute the produce, Vermeer said. Now, the farm can market its own apples and have more control over picking and distribution, she added.

For Kelly Ciceran, the general manager of Ontario Apple Growers, which represents more than 200 apple growers across the province, the hefty investment doesn’t come as a surprise in such a competitive market.

Ciceran said investments by Ontario apple growers vary and depend on their size and the type of equipment.