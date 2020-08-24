A&W raises funds to beat MS

Every year, A&W Canada – including its Tillsonburg franchise – joins the fight against multiple sclerosis with the Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser.

On Aug. 20, $2 from each Teen Burger sale was donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

“Normally we have the raffle draws going on (inside the restaurant) and this year we can’t do it,” said Geno Wilson, the A&W Tillsonburg manager. “Donations seem to be a little lower this year, too. Sales of the Teen Burgers, so far it’s been a little lower than last year. We’re doing the best we can to raise… whatever.”

The goal in Tillsonburg was $1,800. Customers, including a group of classic car enthusiasts who visit on a weekly basis, participated in Take Out Burgers to Beat MS through takeout and two outdoor tables.

“Usually we get about $3,200. I think it makes a difference with the dining room not being open. It’s takeout only right now so that does make a difference, but we still have a theme going this year. Normally it would just be packed in here.”

And even though attendance was down at this year’s Burgers to Beat MS, their 12th year supporting the event at 533 Broadway, they were not going to give up facing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re still going to raise what we can. It may not be as much, but it’s still going to help out.”

A&W Canada hoped to raise more than $1 million nationally through this year’s campaign, bringing the total to more than $16 million over the last 12 years.

