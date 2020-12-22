Attendance at outdoor rec pad 'overwhelming'

Article content
The J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad, which officially welcomed its first visitors in January 2019, opened with ice for the 2020-21 winter season on Saturday, Dec. 5.
“The attendance has been overwhelming,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture & Parks in Tillsonburg. “To say that is an understatement. So that’s great – we are so blessed to have that facility here in town. And how it came about, it’s such a tragic start, but what a great asset we have in town. ”
Funds had been raised from the community (more than 150 donors) – as well as in-kind and volunteer hour donations – over a one-and-a-half year period by the J.L. Scott McLean Legacy Fund Committee to benefit the people of Tillsonburg and area in all seasons.
“It’s a multi-use pad, so in the summer months we take down some of the boards and it’s used for ball hockey and basketball,” Baird noted.
Now in its second winter season, Baird said they are experiencing two challenges.