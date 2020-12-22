Attendance at outdoor rec pad 'overwhelming'

Article content continued

“As an example, we don’t sanitize the playgrounds after every use. We require users to exercise their best judgement, keep socially distanced and sanitize, or do what you need to do, to stay safe. If we imposed much more regulation on the outdoor pad, we know that would be problematic because our staff, we’re just working at the limit right now.

“You can go there at 6 o’clock in the morning and see people on that pad. And you can see them there at night even after the lights go out. On the one hand, that’s wonderful. On the other, it is proving to be a little bit of a challenge right now.

“So that’s our challenge – try to not be heavy handed, but really try to educate people.”

Town staff are trying to keep an open mind and are looking at potential ideas. They have been using social media to remind people to be safe when they are at the recreation pad.

One of the rules involves the red flag – people do not seem to be aware of what it means.

“We’re recommending you stay off the ice (when the red flag is up), but it is an unmonitored facility,” said Carl Kristensen, Chief Operator.

“It’s to protect my staff while they are out there doing ice maintenance as well. Sometimes it’s cautionary because there is a problem with the ice, sometimes it’s just ‘hey we’re doing a flood.’”

For the full set of current rules, see https://www.tillsonburg.ca/en/live-and-play/Arenas.aspx.

NO STICKS, NO PUCKS

On Dec. 10, the Town of Tillsonburg announced the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad will offer open skating only. No hockey sticks.