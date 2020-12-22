Attendance at outdoor rec pad 'overwhelming'

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
Although the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad was crowded with hockey players, the Hutchinson siblings from Tillsonburg was able to have some fun on the outdoor ice Sunday afternoon. Town staff are reminding people that sticks and pucks are not currently allowed on the outdoor rink as a safety precaution. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk &amp; Tillsonburg News)
Although the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad was crowded with hockey players, the Hutchinson siblings from Tillsonburg was able to have some fun on the outdoor ice Sunday afternoon. Town staff are reminding people that sticks and pucks are not currently allowed on the outdoor rink as a safety precaution. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News) jpg, TN

The J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad, which officially welcomed its first visitors in January 2019, opened with ice for the 2020-21 winter season on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“The attendance has been overwhelming,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture & Parks in Tillsonburg. “To say that is an understatement. So that’s great – we are so blessed to have that facility here in town. And how it came about, it’s such a tragic start, but what a great asset we have in town. ”

Funds had been raised from the community (more than 150 donors) – as well as in-kind and volunteer hour donations – over a one-and-a-half year period by the J.L. Scott McLean Legacy Fund Committee to benefit the people of Tillsonburg and area in all seasons.

“It’s a multi-use pad, so in the summer months we take down some of the boards and it’s used for ball hockey and basketball,” Baird noted.

Now in its second winter season, Baird said they are experiencing two challenges.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“One is people are just so excited to get their skates laced up and to get on the ice. Because COVID has restricted our uses in our arena facilities, the number of users (indoors) are down. We have to do that social distancing, we have to regulate the number of people on the ice, and that changes every time the Province or the local health unit moves us into a different colour zone. So not having as much hockey being played, and you can come here free (outdoors), I think that is contributing to a lot more of the use.”

In the COVID-19 restricted environment, Baird said people are clamouring to find recreation opportunities, including the outdoor recreation pad and local parks and trails.

“Our parks and trail system, again, the use has just been overwhelming. People are out on the trails because it’s one of the few things we can do and be socially distanced and get fresh air.”

Baird said the second challenge at the outdoor rink has been a conflict between hockey and general skating, which has magnified by the increased number of people on the ice at the same time.

“It is challenging to keep socially distanced,” he said, noting that applies to on-ice and in the two outdoor shelters where people can put on their skates.

People who use the indoor facilities at the Tillsonburg Community Centre – arenas, pool, fitness centre – must do pre-screening (answer questionnaires), but Baird said the outdoor rink is treated like a ‘playground’ in terms of Southwestern Public Health regulations.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“As an example, we don’t sanitize the playgrounds after every use. We require users to exercise their best judgement, keep socially distanced and sanitize, or do what you need to do, to stay safe. If we imposed much more regulation on the outdoor pad, we know that would be problematic because our staff, we’re just working at the limit right now.

“You can go there at 6 o’clock in the morning and see people on that pad. And you can see them there at night even after the lights go out. On the one hand, that’s wonderful. On the other, it is proving to be a little bit of a challenge right now.

“So that’s our challenge – try to not be heavy handed, but really try to educate people.”

Town staff are trying to keep an open mind and are looking at potential ideas. They have been using social media to remind people to be safe when they are at the recreation pad.

One of the rules involves the red flag – people do not seem to be aware of what it means.

“We’re recommending you stay off the ice (when the red flag is up), but it is an unmonitored facility,” said Carl Kristensen, Chief Operator.

“It’s to protect my staff while they are out there doing ice maintenance as well. Sometimes it’s cautionary because there is a problem with the ice, sometimes it’s just ‘hey we’re doing a flood.’”

For the full set of current rules, see https://www.tillsonburg.ca/en/live-and-play/Arenas.aspx.

Hockey sticks and pucks are not currently allowed on the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad in Tillsonburg, but that's not stopping people from playing hockey on the outdoor ice rink. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)
Hockey sticks and pucks are not currently allowed on the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad in Tillsonburg, but that’s not stopping people from playing hockey on the outdoor ice rink. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News) jpg, TN

NO STICKS, NO PUCKS

On Dec. 10, the Town of Tillsonburg announced the J.L. Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad will offer open skating only. No hockey sticks.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“No sticks, pucks or rings will be allowed for the foreseeable future,” said the Town’s media release. “This change is being made to avoid crowding and limit the potential transmission of COVID-19. All users are reminded to stay a minimum of two metres away from anyone who does not live in their immediate household.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Town repeated its temporary “no sticks, pucks or rings” rule on Facebook, and again in the local newspaper advertising on the 17th.

The message needs to be repeated because just last weekend, skaters with pucks, sticks and hockey nets were still out in full force, making it difficult for skaters.

“Public skate and shinny hockey really don’t go well together, so one of the ideas we’re looking at – because the schedule that is posted isn’t quite being followed nor respected – is to possibly look at going alternate days,” said Baird. “So as an example, even number days hockey would be permitted. Hockey skills – because they are not allowed to scrimmage or play hockey because of the orange restriction. Then do public skate on the odd number days. Something like that… and at least that would hopefully avoid the conflicts.

“The incidents, the challenges that were are having, it’s just because people all want to enjoy it at the same time – what a great opportunity – but I think the message we want to give people is, ‘If you are going to be using that rink, please do your best to stay healthy, stay socially distanced, respect one another.’ That’s really how we’re going to get through that.”

cabbott@postmedia.com