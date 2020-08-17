Attempted abduction in Corinth

Elgin OPP is investigating an attempt abduction from a residence on Best Line, Bayham Township.

On Aug. 12 at approximately 4 p.m., a four-year-old boy was alone playing on the front porch the home when he saw a vehicle stop in front.

The male driver of the vehicle approached the child and attempted to take him by the hand. The young boy ran inside and immediately told his mother.

The vehicle was last seen pulling away from the front of the home.

The man was described to be wearing shorts and possibly sandals, with no shirt, and had a tattoo on one of his arms.

The vehicle involved is described as a white four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Members of the Elgin County OPP are asking anyone who may have information to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.