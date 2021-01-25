At-home learning continues for local students

Article content

Elementary and secondary students will continue to learn at home until further notice, officials with both local school boards have announced.

The announcement, which follows a statement on Jan. 20 from the Ontario Ministry of Education, affects students with the Brant Haldimand-Norfolk Catholic and Grand Erie district school boards. Students at both boards were expecting to return to in-class learning next week.

Mike McDonald, the Catholic board’s director of education, said the ministry did not provide a scheduled return date.

“As soon as we receive any new details, we will share them with families,” said McDonald, adding that there will be no change to any of the delivery models for student instruction for the duration of the remote learning period.

“Although we know that this is disappointing for many, and some families will experience additional challenges, we are committed to offering meaningful remote learning and will continue to answer any questions that you may have.”

Grand Erie officials issued a similar statement. Families that previously selected online learning through the Grand Erie’s virtual learning academy are not affected by the announcement, a board spokesperson said.

The Catholic board said questions about technology or devices can be answered by calling a help desk at 519-756-6505, ext. 711, or emailing: helpdesk@bhncdsb.ca . All other questions should be directed to a child’s teacher or the school’s principal, the board said.

For the public board, call 519-756-6301 or, toll free, 1-888-548-8878 or email: info@granderie.ca.