AstraZeneca alternatives available for second doses at pharmacies

Ontarians who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy may be offered a second dose of AstraZeneca, or a dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as their second dose.

These second-dose options will be provided only after the recommended eight-week interval.

In Tillsonburg there are five pharmacies administering vaccine. According to the Ontario website, they are Coward Pharmacy (Moderna), Shoppers Drug Mart (Pfizer), Tillsonburg Care Pharmacy (Moderna), Tillsonburg Remedy’s RX (Moderna) and Walmart Pharmacy (Moderna).

“Pharmacies in the Southwestern Public Health region have administered more than 11,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock. “The majority of that vaccine was manufactured by AstraZeneca.

“When the province announced that AstraZeneca would no longer be used for first doses, many were left wondering what would happen for their second doses. Would it be AstraZeneca or something else?