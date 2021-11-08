As pandemic wanes, a local one-time COVID hot spot flares anew

COVID-19 cases have fallen off in most of Southwestern Ontario, but the death toll and the number of people infected have risen sharply recently in Oxford and Elgin counties.

Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer of health the two counties, says added public health restrictions are unlikely but possible if the numbers keep rising.

“We’re watching this very carefully,” she said. “If our numbers continue to go up and up, and in particular, if our health systems’ partners are being overwhelmed, then we may have to introduce additional public health measures.”

Southwestern Public Health has reported eight COVID-related deaths in the two counties over the last month, and says the area has 121 active cases, including 32 new ones reported on Nov. 5.

The new cases are nearly triple the number reported in Middlesex-London, an area with a much larger population.

“We don’t have a particular cause for why our cases are going up,” Lock said.

“(But) we did expect that once the weather got colder and people went indoors, the school year got into swing, along with the relaxed public health measures, that we would likely see cases go up. So, it’s not totally unexpected.”

Active COVID-19 cases in the two counties, which includes St. Thomas and Woodstock, tripled from 26 in early September to 79 by the end of last month. The region recorded another 42 cases in the last week alone.

Lock said young people make up the bulk of recent cases, with people under age 19 accounting for more than a quarter.

“Of course, everybody under the age of 12 is still not vaccinated so that, too, is not completely unexpected,” she said. “We have noticed recently that quite a few of our cases don’t know where they got it from, which does speak to the fact that COVID is circulating in our community.”