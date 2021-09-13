Art on the Lawn at Annandale National Historic Site
Article content
Annandale National Historic Site welcomed Art on the Lawn Saturday on the front lawn of the Tillsonburg museum.
Advertisement
Article content
Linda Yeoman from Ingersoll was one of a half-dozen artists to set up booths exhibiting their art.
Art on the Lawn at Annandale National Historic Site Back to video
Yeoman’s work featured painted gourds and framed collages crafted from hand-made layered Japanese paper.
“The paper is very fine, hand-made in Japan, and I dye them,” she said. “Put ink on some, paint them, cut some of them out.”
The Japanese paper styles can also be applied to some of the hand-painted gourds using acrylic inks.
“It’s something different. Table sculptures is what I call them. The gourds are something from nature, but sculptural as well.”
If you would like to participate in a two-hour Painted Gourd Workshop by Yeoman at ANHS on Wednesday, Oct. 6, register before Sept. 29. The cost is $50 plus tax and the course will only be offered if there is a minimum of 10 people registered (519-842-2294).
Yeoman, from the Burgessville area but now living in Ingersoll, has been painting gourds for about 10 years.
“I used to be on the Oxford Studio Tour and a lot of people know me from there, but we sold the farm and moved to Ingersoll last year. This coming year in May 2022, I will be on the Tour again at my new address (Wonham Street South).”
Organized by Oxford Creative Connections, Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoor art show coincided with the opening of the fourth annual Small Wonders Big Talent Art Show (Sept. 10 to Oct. 31) in the Pratt Gallery (open by appointment only – call 519-842-2294). It features art smaller than 12 by 14 inches.
Advertisement
Article content
Yeoman, an OCC board member, has 16 pieces of art in the Small Wonders exhibit as well. She has exhibited in Tillsonburg in years past, including a solo show just before COVID. She currently has pieces showing in Woodstock and St. Thomas.
“We do have a show inside as well,” noted Mary-Anne Murphy, cultural co-ordinator, Oxford Creative Connections Inc. “There’s about 250 pieces of art in there (Small Wonders, Big Talent) from jewellery to paintings, some ceramics – various mediums – and that’s always a very popular show.”
Murphy described the Art on the Lawn art show as an opportunity for artists to get out and see each other, and be with the community again.
“Beautiful weather … a little windy,” Murphy smiled looking around at the print-making, collage, painting, and fibre arts displays on the museum lawn.
cabbott@postmedia.com