Art on the Lawn at Annandale National Historic Site

Annandale National Historic Site welcomed Art on the Lawn Saturday on the front lawn of the Tillsonburg museum.

Linda Yeoman from Ingersoll was one of a half-dozen artists to set up booths exhibiting their art.

Yeoman’s work featured painted gourds and framed collages crafted from hand-made layered Japanese paper.

“The paper is very fine, hand-made in Japan, and I dye them,” she said. “Put ink on some, paint them, cut some of them out.”

The Japanese paper styles can also be applied to some of the hand-painted gourds using acrylic inks.

“It’s something different. Table sculptures is what I call them. The gourds are something from nature, but sculptural as well.”

If you would like to participate in a two-hour Painted Gourd Workshop by Yeoman at ANHS on Wednesday, Oct. 6, register before Sept. 29. The cost is $50 plus tax and the course will only be offered if there is a minimum of 10 people registered (519-842-2294).

Yeoman, from the Burgessville area but now living in Ingersoll, has been painting gourds for about 10 years.

“I used to be on the Oxford Studio Tour and a lot of people know me from there, but we sold the farm and moved to Ingersoll last year. This coming year in May 2022, I will be on the Tour again at my new address (Wonham Street South).”

Organized by Oxford Creative Connections, Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoor art show coincided with the opening of the fourth annual Small Wonders Big Talent Art Show (Sept. 10 to Oct. 31) in the Pratt Gallery (open by appointment only – call 519-842-2294). It features art smaller than 12 by 14 inches.