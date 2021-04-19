Another summer of patio living in Norfolk County
Local bars and restaurants are telling Norfolk County council that relaxed rules on outdoor dining and drinking have been a big help during the pandemic.
“Staff spoke to two businesses that set-up a patio for the first time in 2020 due to pandemic-related challenges,” Chris Garwood, Norfolk’s economic development supervisor, said in a report to Norfolk council on April 13.
“Both businesses indicated significant benefits from the use of the patio and reported that without the patio their sales would have been severely affected. Both are once again interested in utilizing the patio program for 2021.”
Patios have served as a life-line for restaurants and bars that would otherwise close or go out of business due to constraints on the number of patrons they can serve indoors. In his report, Garwood said 21 local businesses took advantage of the relaxed rules last year. He adds the number of businesses hopping on the patio bandwagon this year is 35 and counting.
“We have identified that these patios are important to the long-term sustainability of these restaurants,” Zvi Lifshiz, Norfolk’s director of strategic innovation and economic development, said in a presentation to council.
Recognizing that local restaurants and bars were struggling, Norfolk adopted fast-track rules last June to facilitate the addition of patios. This included waiving the 30-day public notice period while reducing the rental rate establishments must pay to encroach on municipal property.
Under normal circumstances, encroachment charges range from 31 cents a square metre per day for seasonal patios and 18 cents per square metre per day for year-round patios. Due to social-distancing requirements arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the per-day encroachment rate last year and this year has been reduced to six cents per square metre.
The application fee of $214 remains unchanged. Businesses approved under emergency conditions last year received a permit that’s good for two years. Businesses joining the program this year also receive a two-year permit.
The county requires all businesses encroaching on municipal property to produce proof of adequate liability insurance.