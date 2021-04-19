Another summer of patio living in Norfolk County

Article content

Local bars and restaurants are telling Norfolk County council that relaxed rules on outdoor dining and drinking have been a big help during the pandemic.

“Staff spoke to two businesses that set-up a patio for the first time in 2020 due to pandemic-related challenges,” Chris Garwood, Norfolk’s economic development supervisor, said in a report to Norfolk council on April 13.

“Both businesses indicated significant benefits from the use of the patio and reported that without the patio their sales would have been severely affected. Both are once again interested in utilizing the patio program for 2021.”

Patios have served as a life-line for restaurants and bars that would otherwise close or go out of business due to constraints on the number of patrons they can serve indoors. In his report, Garwood said 21 local businesses took advantage of the relaxed rules last year. He adds the number of businesses hopping on the patio bandwagon this year is 35 and counting.