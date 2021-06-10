Another leak prompts integrity probe in Norfolk

Article content

Another leak of sensitive, confidential information at Norfolk council has county staff preparing the groundwork for an investigation by the municipality’s integrity commissioner.

Because the inquiry could involve all of council, this may be the first time in nearly three years when Norfolk’s designated integrity commissioner – the Toronto law firm of Aird & Berlis – will have to turn over the file to an independent, third-party investigator.

At issue is an apparent leak of confidential information to an as-yet unnamed member of the community regarding the recent sale of the former hub land in Simcoe.

“It seems to be a recurring theme,” Mayor Kristal Chopp said during the June 8 council meeting, which was convened as a teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really a problem when it involves a multi-million-dollar transaction.”

Word of the breach was presented to council in a 10-page report that staff deemed private-and-confidential.

At Chopp’s urging, council agreed there was nothing in the report that met the criteria for an in-camera session so it was discussed as a public item. CAO Jason Burgess – author of the report – said he designated it private-and-confidential due to the potential for litigation regarding the 24-acre parcel at the corner of Ireland Road and Decou Road in Simcoe.