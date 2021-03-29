Annandale National Historic Site offers school break activities

Each completed challenge will be entered into a draw to win one of 10 family day passes to the Lake Lisgar Water Park. The draw will take place April 12 with the winners posted on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AnnandaleNHS), where you can also find more information on the event.

To participate each family will need to submit a photo or 15-second video to the museum’s Facebook page featuring one of the 10 Historical Hunt challenges! The list of challenges will be available on their Facebook page Thursday, April 1 at noon.

Get your whole family together and join the ANHS Historical Hunt Challenge. Annandale National Historic Site challenges you to find imaginative and creative ways to complete their ‘hunt’ in any way that you can, using whatever you can find.

Annandale National Historic Site is excited to announce it will be hosting two virtual events over the Easter weekend and April School Break.

PIONEER EXPLORERS WITH OSCAR WILDE

‘Oscar’ and his best friend ‘Wilde’ are having fun discovering what life was like as an early pioneer in Tillsonburg through the ANHS website and Pioneer theme days. Your children (ages 5-12) can join them during the April School Break, April 12-16.

Each theme day comes with a box including a password to the ANHS website, a themed activity booklet, and themed craft(s). You provide the scissors, glue, tape and markers; ANHS provides the rest.

Email Kathleen Watkin (kwatkin@tillsonburg.ca) and let her know which theme(s) you are interested in and how many kids will be participating. Arrange with Kathleen to pick up your pioneer boxes from April 6-9. Log onto Oscar and Wilde’s website and use your password(s) to access your Pioneer Theme Days any time over April Break. The estimated time to complete each Theme Day’s activities is 60-90 minutes.

On the Annandale National Historic Site website you will be able to access all the written material from the box as well as information about the theme and instructions how to do a themed at-home baking/cooking activity.

The cost to participate for each Theme Day is $11.30 for each child. If you choose to do all five days, the cost is $45.20.

The Pioneer Theme Days are:

Theme 1: Life Before Bisquick. Eating is one of our favourite things to do so let’s discover how the pioneers found and grew their own food.

Theme 2: Favourite Toys. Everybody likes to play so let’s discover how pioneer children entertained themselves!

Theme 3: Hearth and Home. There’s no place like home so let’s discover how pioneer families lived!

Theme 4: Celebrate Good Times. It’s party time so let’s discover how the pioneers celebrated their holiday traditions!

Theme 5: Making Friends. Friends are important so let’s learn all about the pioneers’ relationship with the Indigenous Peoples of the area.