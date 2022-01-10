Animals available for adoption at the Humane Society

Humane Society London & Middlesex (HSLM) is encouraging community members to adopt a pet and bring a new best friend home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With more than 200 animals in the care of HSLM on a daily basis, it is important that adoptions match the pace of those requesting to surrender a pet.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Animals available for adoption at the Humane Society Back to video

HSLM, which serves Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex Counties, currently has 48 animals available on its website (hslm.ca).

“Essentially we are hosting a pandemic friendly version of our Clear the Cages event,” said Steve Ryall, HSLM Executive Director in a media release.

“The shelter continues to be under extreme pressure to accommodate the needs of the animals in our community”

Clear the Cages is an event the shelter hosts from time when there is a great number of animals available for adoption.

The public is encouraged to visit: www.hslm.ca if they are in a position and looking to bring a new animal friend home to join their family. Due to COVID-19, the shelter is currently following several protocols for adoptions.

HSLM is not open for general inquiry walk-ins regarding pet availability and viewing at the shelter.

HSLM pet adoptions can be scheduled by appointment only.

Available pets are featured on www.hslm.ca and social media platforms. Once an animal becomes adopted, they are removed from the website.

KEEPING PETS SAFE IN COLD WEATHER

With temperatures forecasted to plummet, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society wants to remind anyone with an animal to take extra precautions to keep them safe during extreme winter weather.

Here are some suggestions.

Supervise outdoor time. Some dogs want to be outside, regardless of the weather. Even if your dog has a thick coat, keep an eye on them when they are outside playing to watch for early signs that they’re cold, such as holding up paws or shivering.