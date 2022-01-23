Anglers take advantage of frigid weather

ST. WILLIAMS – This is shaping up to be a great winter for ice fishing, helped in no small part by COVID-19.

Ice-hut operators registered a noticeable uptick in interest last winter, helped along by ice fishing’s compatibility with pandemic precautions such as social distancing, huddling within your bubble, and engaging in activities out of doors in the fresh air.

Operators in St. Williams this weekend said last winter’s trend has carried over into 2022 and then some.

“It started at 6:30 a.m. this morning,” Diana Woodward of Woodward’s Ice Fishing said Saturday. “Everybody all at once – the cars were lined up coming down the hill. It’s definitely a good start to the season.”

Norfolk residents who track these things understand that ice fishing is having a moment when huts on Long Point Bay are so numerous they can’t be counted.

The bay was busy last winter too but Woodward said angling didn’t begin in earnest until around the first of February. She noted that activity this season picked up around mid-January with self-sufficient anglers – travelling light – venturing onto the lake with their own equipment and augers to drill their own holes.

“When we’re working with snowmobiles and heavy huts, we wait till the ice is at least seven inches thick,” Woodward said.

Huts, tents and the occasional hardy soul fishing in the open dotted the bay Saturday as far as the eye could see, emboldened by a week of frigid temperatures that has frozen the ice to as much as eight inches in places. Among the latter was Neil Scofield of Brantford, who came to St. Williams armed with rod, reel, tackle, a power auger and a casual disregard for the elements.