Anglers find ideal ice fishing conditions at Waterford Ponds

Anglers enjoyed a nice weekend for ice fishing on the Waterford Ponds.

This weekend was mild with the occasional sunny break. Meanwhile, several weeks of hard winter weather have built up a solid layer of ice, allowing anglers to venture most anywhere in the former quarry network.

Rick Norman, of Renton, likes the convenience of the ponds. In contrast to Long Point Bay, anglers don’t have to venture out a great distance to find deep water. The water at the Waterford North Conservation Area is nearly 25 feet deep in places near the shoreline.

And due to free public access, Norman says the price is right.

Norman noted that leisure and recreational opportunities have been limited since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared last year. He isn’t surprised to hear that ice-fishing has been popular this winter, lending itself as it does to social distancing in a well-ventilated, outdoor environment.

“With this lockdown, you have to stay to yourself anyway,” said Norman, who fishes solo but will visit on occasion with anglers nearby.

“It’s been slow today (Sunday). I lost a pike but a guy over there got a few. This is my last day for it. I always slide what I catch back under the ice – catch-and-release. If I don’t catch anything, it’s still a good day.”