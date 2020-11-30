Angels of Giving campaign supports hospital and the community

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Foundation has started its 2020 Angels of Giving campaign.

The annual Angels of Giving campaign, which was announced Nov. 12, is raising funds to support the purchase of capital equipment not funded by the Ministry of Health.

“We are so grateful to the community for their support,” said Gerry Dearing, executive director of the TDMH Foundation, “and the outpouring at this time of year. It’s in people’s minds at this time of year, and the Angels of Giving … the whole idea is for them to be angels, to support others, and donate in memory or in honour of somebody.

“One thing that we’re doing this year is that we’re asking people to donate as a thank you to healthcare workers, the front line team. This will help them, with purchasing the equipment that they need, to help the community.”

This year’s capital equipment purchases will include diagnostic endoscopes (internal cameras to diagnose many different conditions), diagnostic ultrasound probe (an external body scanner to scan internal organs from outside the body), and 10 wireless workstations on wheels with vital signs monitors (allowing nurses to track and monitor vital signs electronically record information at the bedside, providing quicker and more accurate record keeping).

“These are wireless work stations that they can wheel up to the bedside, and actually do the diagnostics and have all the meds and everything right at bedside. So they – doctors and nurses – don’t have to take notes, and then go somewhere else and try to remember it. It’s all done at the bedside now, so it saves time and care and is more accurate.”

Also on the capital equipment list is a specialized blood bank freezer (for blood plasma used in trauma, surgery and other specialized disease treatment).

“The blood bank freezer is massive,” said Dearing. “It’s downstairs in our blood bank area, and emergency’s right above it. It was designed for emergencies and surgeries and things like that. It’s special plasma that they keep in there when they need to do transfusions. That’s where they store it – it has to be at a certain temperature.”

If you would like to be an ‘Angel of Giving’ and make a gift in memory or recognition of a loved one, or to say ‘thank you’ to the frontline healthcare team in Tillsonburg, their name will be displayed on the ‘Angel Tree’ located in TDMH’s main lobby.

To make your gift, send your cheque to TDMH Foundation at 167 Rolph St., Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 3Y9. Or donate online at www.tillsonburghospital.on.ca (click on ‘donate now’ button). Or call Gerry Dearing at the TDMH Foundation office at 519-842-3611 (ext. 5311).

Those who donated to the Foundation in spite of the COVID-cancelled Tillsonburg News TDMH Golf Invitational raised $10,350 this year, which will go directly to the capital equipment campaign.

TDMH Foundation will endeavour to raise $450,000 for its 2020-21 Capital Equipment Campaign.

cabbott@postmedia.com