Alzheimer Society presents a visual story

Postmedia Staff
Jan 25, 2021  •  40 minutes ago  •  1 minute read
Alzheimer Society of Oxford

In honour of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Society launched a four-part film on Jan. 7 that follows Alicia, a mother and grandmother in Ontario who lives with Alzheimer’s, and her family, as they confront the disease and share their story.

“We are so thankful to Alicia and her family for sharing their important story,” said Shelley Green, executive director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford. “Their story helps represent the other 1.1 million Canadians who are currently affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and reminds us about the importance of support and the power of love.”

Throughout the series, viewers step inside the lives of Alicia, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 10 years ago, her daughter and caregiver Judy, and the rest of the family to get a look at how the disease affects the family – the challenges and heartbreak they face, as well as the feelings of togetherness and moments of laughter they share.

“I hope by sharing our story it shows others who are going through similar situations that they are not alone,” said Judy, Alicia’s daughter, in a media release. “Sharing and connecting with others is so important. It changes everything.”

“I think the easier the access, hopefully, the more people are going to get the message,” said Green. “Different things resonate for different people. For one person, reading an article is going to be really meaningful, watching a video might be meaningful.”

Alzheimer’s disease (and other dementias) is an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly weakens memory, thinking, skills, and eventually the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Currently there are 25,000 new cases of Alzheimer’s diagnosed in Canada per year, and that number is expected to triple by 2050.

As the number of people living with dementia increases, the cost of caregiving provided by family members and friends is expected to balloon from $12 billion by 2040. That is why building connections matter to Alzheimer Societies across Ontario.

To watch Alicia and her family’s story in January, visit

https://bit.ly/alicia-story online.