Adopt a book to help library raise funds in Norfolk

The Norfolk County Public Library has announced a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $35,000.

Members of the community can support public literacy by “adopting” a library book.

The 2020 Adopt-A-Book Campaign, which runs until Dec. 18, allows patrons to immortalize a memory, honour a loved one or express their enthusiasm for the library.

“Adopt-a-Book is a way for library supporters to help us add to our collection with a gift that keeps on giving,” library CEO Heather King said in a news release.

The branches in Simcoe, Port Dover, Delhi, Waterford and Port Rowan will have new books on display that are available to adopt and borrow immediately. Users also can adopt an older book in the collection. Each adopted book will have a nameplate placed inside its front cover to acknowledge the adoption.

The minimum fee to adopt a book is $20. A charitable receipt will be issued for donations of $20 or greater.

This is the first time that the library has held a fundraiser to help with operating costs. Past fundraising events have supported capital projects.

The library is also running a second campaign called Give Change to Make Change where patrons can donate a minimum of a toonie when they visit any branch. All five library locations will have donation jars, as well as ballots to be completed for a chance for donors to win a prize.

Library staff decided on this campaign because Norfolk County council asked the library board to find savings in 2021 of 10 per cent, or roughly $289,000.

Since then, the library board has been trying to figure out how to find savings without cutting highly used services, closing a branch and/or reducing staff members.

From June 25 to July 13, the library board held a community engagement campaign that saw 804 people answer 19 questions in a survey. One question gave participants five options on how the library could increase revenue. The majority said they favour increasing revenue through fundraising and donations.