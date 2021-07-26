The Kinsmen indoor pool at the Tillsonburg Community Centre turns 50 next year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After a half century serving the community, it will be undergoing major renovations over the next couple of years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Accessible, graded entry will be major feature of renovated pool Back to video

“Staff and Council are going to do their absolute best to keep it open and available as long as possible before construction eventually has to take over,” said Chris Baird, Tillsonburg’s Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks. “It’s still early on but that will be our goal.”

Over the next few months he said the Town will be going over designs, specs, and documents. Contracts will be awarded, and work could begin some time during the winter.

Right now, the pool is open and programs are running, and it will be open in the fall.

The list of work that will be done is lengthy. It includes new pool tiles, deck and line, restoration of the roof, and new high-efficiency lighting.

New gender-neutral change facilities will located near the shallow end of the 25-metre pool, said Dave Drobitch, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

“It’s that extra level of safety,” said Drobitch. “If kids run out of the change-room and jump into the water, they’re not going into the deep end.”

There will also be an accessible walk-in entry at the shallow end, although the integrity of the six lanes will be maintained.

“It might start midway, then go down to the shallow end,” said Baird.

The exterior of the roof will be replaced. Plans could include an opportunity for more natural light.

“We’ll see what the architect comes back with,” said Baird.