A dramatic Remembrance statement

Carrianne Hall is the 15th recipient of the Tillsonburg Military History Club’s Local Hero Award, recognizing her Remembrance display at Trinkets Gift Shoppe in Tillsonburg.

“It’s something she’s done every year for the last seven years, and it’s something she believes in and feels strongly about Remembrance,” said Frank Moore, member of the local military history club. “It’s self-initiated, and because of her individual contribution to Remembrance, we felt very strongly that she should be recognized.

“It’s symbolic of the Remembrance of the lost soldiers from WWI and WWII that are on the monument (at the Tillsonburg cenotaph).”

In addition to listing lost soldiers, it includes a poem by Laurence Binyon, For the Fallen, which is commonly read at Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“It’s a dramatic statement,” said Hall, who created the storefront display on Saturday.

“In my opinion, this is what is important right now. Yes, I’m a business (owner) and a business in the (downtown) core, but from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, this is what the prime focus should be. And especially this year, not being able to gather, this gives another place for citizens of Tillsonburg and surrounding area to remember those that sacrificed themselves for the very freedoms we have today.

“I’ve always had a very good reception from it. I believe it’s the little things that mean so much in town, and to people. I started doing the Remembrance Day window when I took Trinkets over from my uncle Kevin.

“It’s nice to see some of the other businesses in town jump on board with that and have a Remembrance window, because it’s that important, it really needs to be done.”

Hall said she will be closing Trinkets on the 11th to attend the town’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m.

—

Military History Club

The Military History Club usually meets monthly at the Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion hall.

“We haven’t met since February,” noted Les Burden, club president/treasurer.

“We have a good following on Facebook,” said Frank Moore, club member. “That’s our primary communication tool right now. We’ve held two executive meetings during the course of the year.”

Instead of a Week of Remembrance display, the Military History Club has created an online remembrance display through its website (https://www.militaryhistoryclub.ca/) and linked at the Station Arts Centre (https://www.stationarts.ca/).

“The plan was to have an online presence,” said Moore.

cabbott@postmedia.com