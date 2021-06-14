$9.4-million lottery ticket sold in Norfolk

Postmedia Staff
Jun 14, 2021
The winning ticket worth $9,440,109.40 in the June 12 6/49 lottery draw was sold somewhere in Norfolk County.

The exact location will not be released until the winning ticket holder comes forward, says the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Earlier this year a Brantford couple won $8,730,601 in a 6/49 draw.

