75-79 year olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments

The list of those who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded in Ontario.

Following Premier Doug Ford’s recent announcement, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), which covers Oxford and Elgin counties, as well as the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Huron Perth Public Health, have expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to an age group that ranges from those who will turn 75 this year to those who are 79, starting Monday, March 22.

As of last Friday, more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents over the age of 80 have received a first dose of vaccine and more than 1.4 million doses have been given across the province.

Residents of Oxford County and Elgin County residents between the ages of 75 and 79 can book an appointment by visiting www.covidvaccinelm.ca.

While a number of bookings will be available by phone, phone bookings are highly discouraged due to expected volume of calls. Online bookings are encouraged. Those who are not able to book online can call 226-289-3560.