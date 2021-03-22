75-79 year olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination clinic appointments
The list of those who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded in Ontario.
Following Premier Doug Ford’s recent announcement, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), which covers Oxford and Elgin counties, as well as the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Huron Perth Public Health, have expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to an age group that ranges from those who will turn 75 this year to those who are 79, starting Monday, March 22.
As of last Friday, more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents over the age of 80 have received a first dose of vaccine and more than 1.4 million doses have been given across the province.
Residents of Oxford County and Elgin County residents between the ages of 75 and 79 can book an appointment by visiting www.covidvaccinelm.ca.
While a number of bookings will be available by phone, phone bookings are highly discouraged due to expected volume of calls. Online bookings are encouraged. Those who are not able to book online can call 226-289-3560.
“We are pleased to see the results of the early vaccine efforts in our long-term care homes and retirement homes where we currently have no reported outbreaks,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health at Southwestern Public Health in a media release. “Now we turn our attention to older adults living in the community who have been eagerly awaiting this announcement.”
As of March 13, before officially opening their clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock, Southwestern Public Health had administered 4,134 vaccines in the region.
Middlesex-London was able to give more than 16,000 doses to those over the age of 80 through visits to long-term care and retirement homes, and their two clinics.
The public was asked to be patient when trying to book a vaccination date. Appointments for the 75-79 cohort will be available up to and including Monday, April 5.