70-and-older can book earlier vaccination appointments
Early last week the province opened earlier COVID-19 vaccine second dose bookings for those over the age of 70, born in 1951 or earlier.
“The urgency to increase the pace of second doses has increased since the identification of the delta variant,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.
“Anyone who is over 70, and anyone who was vaccinated before April 18, can rebook an earlier second dose.
“If you are over the age of 70 and you need help rebooking your second dose, we have set up a special call centre just for you. The number is 1-800-922-0096 extension 9. Our team looks forward to helping you.”
Southwestern Public Health is expanding its Woodstock clinic to administer up to 1,000 doses a day, nearly double the current capacity.
“We have also expanded our Same Day Vaccination List to include second doses for those who are eligible,” said Lock. “This is another way to make sure no doses are wasted and we fill any spots left by missed or cancelled appointments.
“I ask you for patience as you work through the re-booking process. We know that the technology doesn’t always keep up with the demand, and we know everyone is eager to be fully vaccinated. This takes time and patience, and our entire team is working hard to support you with this.”
“We are at a point where first doses and second doses are both happening at our vaccination clinics each day, so we are making modifications to remain efficient in how we deliver vaccine,” said Jaime Fletcher, program manager of the Southwestern Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force
Pop-up and mobile clinics will be offered across the region for smaller or more isolated areas.
All modifications are expected to be in-place by mid-June in preparation for higher demand in July and August.
“Our goal is to make vaccinations as accessible as possible across our region, and to get doses in arms quickly,” said Fletcher. “We are on-track for not only a one-dose summer, but to deliver two-doses and complete protection by August to many of the people who live in our communities.”