Two staff reports at Norfolk council this week took Mayor Kristal Chopp back to a happier time when the county’s 10-year capital budget for water and wastewater treatment plants totaled $14.5 million.

That was two short years ago.

$51.3M to repair Simcoe, Port Dover sewage plants

Chopp expressed amazement Tuesday at how quickly things can deteriorate after poring through two reports which estimate that $51.3 million will have to be spent in the short term to bring sewage treatment plants in Simcoe and Port Dover up to Ministry of Environment standards.

“In Port Dover, I don’t believe – from some of the rumblings I’m hearing – that it necessarily gets much worse than some of the tests coming out,” Chopp told council.

“It’s hard – when we’ve got $17 million in one report as capital and then we’ve got $34 million in the next – both for wastewater plant upgrades – that we’re not talking about capacity upgrades – but just to get the plants up to legislated standards.

“I think it’s important for the public to know – just as the public should’ve known all these years – just how bad Port Dover was getting in terms of water capacity and now some of our other plants. I don’t think it does the public a service to sugar-coat some of these issues.”

In sharing her observations, Chopp exempted outgoing general manager of public works Jason Godby. Chopp said the issues in question pre-date Godby’s tenure at Norfolk County.

In his report to council, Godby said the estimated $35 million that will be spent in Simcoe is basically to renew a plant which is showing its age. The plant, Godby says, was constructed in phases from 1953 to 1979 “and now requires substantial rehabilitation to preserve the life of the asset.”